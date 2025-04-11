Future of Africa Celebrates Decade of Empowering Street Youth

Future of Africa (FOA), a Ghana-based nonprofit dedicated to transforming the lives of street-connected youth, marked its 10th anniversary with a commitment to expand support for over 200 young people over the next three years.

The pledge, announced at the organization’s “Street Residents Listening Conference” in Accra, includes psychosocial care, family reconciliation, vocational training, and mentorship programs aimed at fostering independence and employment.

Held at the University of Ghana’s ISSER Auditorium, the conference united former street youth, academics, government agencies, and NGOs to reflect on FOA’s decade of impact. Under the theme “Participation,” attendees engaged in roundtable discussions, art exhibitions, and storytelling sessions highlighting personal journeys from hardship to hope. Beneficiaries now pursuing higher education or careers in hairdressing, catering, and mechanics shared how FOA’s interventions reshaped their futures.

“In the beginning, there was no hope. My only motivation was to do bad things,” recalled one former street youth, now a university student. “Future of Africa gave me multiple chances, not just food. Today, I’m in school and want to support others still out there.” Another participant, a hairstylist, credited FOA with helping her transition from street life to full-time employment: “They listened to me and didn’t force me. Now I’m doing something I enjoy.”

Founder TK Mawuli Azaglo emphasized the need for sustained, relational support over temporary aid. “These youth need consistent adults who show up with trust and patience not just handouts,” he said, reflecting on his decade of nighttime outreach and advocacy. FOA’s model, which begins with weekly street engagements and evolves into skills training and family reintegration, has supported hundreds since 2015.

Reverend Father Andrew Campbell, a keynote speaker, urged society to prioritize empathy over judgment. “We must listen to their stories and be role models,” he said, addressing both policymakers and youth. “Each child here is unique, with a purpose. Never think you’re worthless.”

The event coincided with International Street Children’s Day, observed annually on April 12 to spotlight the plight of over 150 million street-connected children globally. FOA’s renewed focus aligns with UNICEF’s call for systemic solutions, blending education, vocational training, and community collaboration. Partners such as the National Youth Authority, Ashesi University, and Chance for Children attended, alongside a representative from MP John Dumelo’s office.

As FOA enters its next decade, its holistic approach prioritizing dignity over dependency offers a blueprint for addressing Ghana’s street youth crisis. With plans to scale its four-year development program, the organization aims not only to rescue children from the streets but to equip them as leaders capable of uplifting their communities.