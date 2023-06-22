Future of Ghana Boxing resides in juvenile boxing development – Mustapha Nettey

The Treasurer of the Ghana Boxing Federation (GBF) Mr. Mustapha Nettey has indicated that the future of Ghana Boxing rests solely in the development and promotion of juvenile and amateur boxing.

Mr. Nettey said at the launch of the BESESAKA Boxucation Camp 2023, the third edition in the series of training for the 16 Besesaka scholarship beneficiaries and 60 other participants drawn from all the gyms in Accra.

The event was attended by the Vice President of the Ghana Boxing Federation Mr. Dauda Fuseni, the former President of the Federation Mr. George Lamptey, the head coach of the National team Coach Ofori Asare and Mr. Teiko Tagoe, Executive Director of GAMADA.

According to Mr. Mustapha Nettey, boxing like many other sports require gradual tutelage, systematic and scientific development of the athlete to adapt the technical rudiment of the sport.

“Ghana can maintain or even do better in the sports of boxing if we pay an unfettered attention to juvenile and youth boxing development” he said.

Ghana’s last Olympic medal before Samuel Takyi won the bronze medal at the 2020 Olympic games was some 39 years ago which only goes core of the development of boxing at the juvenile and youth levels.

“The future of boxing in Ghana rest solely on developing amateur boxing and that is the only way we can win medals at Olympic games, Commonwealth games and then to world titles. I commend Mr. James C. Nortey for the Besesaka initiative”. Mr. Nettey added.

The Besesaka Boxucation Camp 2023 start on Sunday 18th July at the sacred heart school. The theme for this year’s career development and skill training is “nurturing the transformational boxer, the role of the elderly”.

Source Friends of Boxing