Future Stars thrash leaders

Future Leaders were defeated 5-2 by Future Stars in a gala competition held at Zaytuna Park in Brigade, near Kasoa.

At the of ninety minutes, chief Masaudu Modi Sumaila, Tuba’s youth chef, and the Greater Accra Zabarma community presented the trophy and some cash to Future Stars’ skipper. According to Chief Masaudu Sumaila, the main purpose of this tournament is to uncover talent.

“We will continue to help these young guys because they are the future of our cherished Black stars,” he stated.

In fact, the level of football artistry demonstrated by these youngsters will undoubtedly spark the interest of Black stars, especially after their recent terrible performance in Cameroon.

Their organizing skills at the back are unfathomable, and in midfield, they show tremendous stamina and deliver accurate passes, allowing the attack to score with ease.

As a country, we have a goal-scoring problem, and it is incumbent on coaches to scout lower-tier clubs like these for hidden gems.

Future stars skipper Abdul Kadri Abdullah led the line on his own at his previous club, enjoy more support here, with an intricate left foot, poise, pace, and agility, he has the potential to become a star.

In all, it was an entertaining game between two attack-minded sides, which gives us hope that the foundation of Ghana football is at the grassroots.