Futurestars Charity Makes Positive Impact In Communities And Schools

Futurestars Charity, an international NGO based in Tema in the Greater Accra Region has provided education needs to support selected communities and schools in Accra.

Futurestars Charity which was established in Ghana in 2018 also has an office in Togo, where they organize similar projects and activities.

The Foundation has built six schools in Ghana and one at Togo.

According to the Ghana Country Director, Mr. Emmanuel Okyne -Tetteh, the aim of the Foundation is to support some community schools and schoolchildren through a dedicated sports & education programme in partnership with the local education authorities, prompting discipline, academic skills and essential life skills within each child.

The Foundation also train the children who attend the Futurestars schools on recreational activities and physical education.

The sport section is delivered by full time qualified coaches who motivate the children to attend school as well as a break from learning all day.

Currently about 2,500 children are engaged every week, where by the coaches also run after-school Development Academies for those who showing interest in football and netball.

Futurestars is an exciting education-through-sports programme that offers weekly sports coaching sessions, run by qualified coaches, to underprivileged children in Tema, Ghana, and Lomé, Togo.

4,000 children each week benefit from free coaching in football, netball, athletics and PE as well as the relevant sports kit and equipment.

Futurestars also funds a much-needed refurbishment programme at the five partner schools in Ghana.

The Futurestars project is totally funded by charity partners and we are delighted with the support they provide. We are always looking to add new partners so if this might be of interest please get in touch.

By Richard Achore