Fynn Photographic Exhibition Center Opened At Moree

A renowned Ghanaian photographer, Thomas Fynn, says the country’s tourism industry can only witness a meaningful development by promoting photography. Mr Fynn disclosed this during the opening of the year-long photo exhibition at Moree, a fishing settlement in the Central Region.

Fynn Photographic Exhibition is an annual event promoting the rich culture, tourist attractions, politics, cuisine and many others through pictures. What made this year’s exhibition unique was the partnership of a fellow international photographer, Thomas Lamb, from California, USA.

The event organizer, Thomas Fynn, noted that tourists would learn little about people and places, saying the absence of photo evidence derails a country’s effort to showcase its tourist attractions. This and many other reasons have led him to use his profession to sell Ghana’s rich natural resources, culture, cuisine, politics, games and attractions domestically and internationally through photography. He explained that a good picture is worth more than three thousand words.

Mr. Thomas Fynn disclosed that this year’s photo exhibition attracted a team of experts from the USA to help address perennial water shortages at Moree. He therefore pleaded with the government to endorse photography so places in the country that lack social amenities could receive the needed attention from corporate and humanitarian organisations.

Thomas Lamb, who helped to design the Kakum Canopy Walkway, praised Thomas Fynn for using his God-given talent to promote domestic and international tourism. He said Thomas Fyn’s energy and desire to make Ghana a centre of attraction drew the two partners closer.

According to the USA photographer, he invited Mr Fynn to a similar event in the USA.

He also pleaded with the Moree community and the government to support Fynn’s photo exhibition for a better Ghana for all.

The chief of Alata, a suburb of Moree, Nana Amanyi, who opened the exhibition centre thanked Mr Thomas Fynn for using photography to sell Moree domestically and internationally.

Nana Amanyi expressed gratitude to Fnn’s international partners for assisting the Moree community by addressing its water crises. He advised his subjects to be of good behaviour, warmly welcome tourists to Moree’s places of attraction and cultivate the habit of cleaning the town and beaches regularly.

The day’s event saw the town folks and students singing and dancing to register their delight at the opening of the photo exhibition Centre.