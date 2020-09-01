The ‘G boys’, an emerging political group of the New Patriotic Party (NNP) on Monday, presented quantities of branded NPP “T” shirts to the Wenchi Constituency chapter of the Loyal Ladies, a volunteer group under the Youth Wing of the Party.gh

Mr. Richard Kwadwo Adu, the leader of the group who made the presentation at a short ceremony at Wenchi in the Bono Region, said the grassroots held the strength of the NPP, and called on the volunteers to upscale the political campaign at that level.

He indicated that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s government had achieved a lot within the three and half years in power, and the NPP had a good and convincing message to persuade the electorate to vote and retain the government in the forthcoming December 7 polls.

“There is no time to waste at all. We must all try our best and reach out to the electorate at the grassroots to project the good policies of our government. We have a lot to tell Ghanaians, and we must do that vigorously,” Mr. Adu, who is a former Wenchi Youth Organiser of the NPP said.

“Apart from that, we should not also forget to inform the masses about the ideologies and philosophies upon which our great party was formed in this electioneering, so that the voting population would better understand us better”.

Mr. Adu observed that any form of complacency in the electioneering would narrow the fortunes of the NPP, and called on the volunteers to use all available means to reach out to and canvass for votes from the electorates.

He said the “G boys” was determined to ensure NPP won the presidential polls in all the 12 Constituencies in the Region, and it had strategized enough to achieve that, but added that the support of all supporters of the Party was required.

Mrs. Patience Donkor, the Commander of the Wenchi Chapter of the NPP Loyal Ladies, thanked the donor for the gesture, saying the “T” shirts would motivate the more than 200 active members of the group to intensify the campaign.

She said the group required assistance to enable them to move regularly into the local communities and sell the achievements of the government to the local people.

Mrs. Francisca Dwamaa, the Deputy Commander of the group, indicated the volunteers were embarking on a house-house campaign, and assured the NPP would secure 100 per cent votes in both the Presidential and Parliamentary elections.

She said policies and programmes such as the Planting for Food and Jobs (PfFJs), Free Senior High School (SHS) programme and the One-District-One-Factory (1D1F) were obvious for the electorates to retain the government in political power in Election 2020.

Dr. Joseph Darmoe, the Director, Research, Statistics and Information Management at the Ministry of Inner-City and Zongo Development, accompanied the “G boys” to do the presentation, and asked the volunteers to be decorous in their campaign.