This is just a brief introduction to the G-Tech Football Development Project in The Gambia, West Africa. For your information: The Gambia is the smallest country on mainland Africa with a population of less than 2 million people, yet the national Under17s Football Team managed to win the African Under 17s Championship in both 2005 & 2009.

G-Tech Football Academy is a subsidiary of the Africa Football Academy and is affiliated with the Gambia Football Federation (GFF) and the West Coast Regional Football Association (WCRFA), as well as the Kombo North Sports Council (KNSC) and the Kanifing Municipality Regional Football Association (KMRFA) in The Gambia.

G-Tech Football Academy is a Non-Government Organization (NGO) founded in 2011 and registered as a non-profit-making Charitable Association/Foundation in 2014 under the 2013 Companies Act of the Republic of The Gambia. Registration Number: 2014/C1379.

We believe that, without a doubt, some of the most talented young footballers in Africa can be found on the beaches, local streets and village pitches of The Gambia. However, the infrastructure does not yet exist to help support, nurture and develop these young players with the potential of becoming world class players in the wider environment. The G-Tech Football Development Project has been set up to address the issues involved and build a sustainable system that will help Gambian football to develop on all levels.

The G-Tech Football Academy works with vulnerable/needy children, youth, young women and in rural communities. We focus on the right to healthy living, quality education and daily exercise, as we seek to create awareness on wider environmental hygiene and social issues. We combine football coaching and education in developing sustainable football projects, through mutually beneficial partnerships and affiliations with football teams, clubs and other Sports Associations, local businesses, public and private schools, and charities & aid organizations.

The G-Tech Football Development Project is developing a network of regional and international football agents and coaches from academies and clubs in Nigeria, Ghana, Ivory Coast, Senegal, Egypt, Morocco, Saudi Arabia, Holland and England. By giving Gambian players the very highest profile on the international stage, we aim to create football success stories and role models to inspire the next generations.

By equipping local village teams, we are building a lifetime bond with these young players, giving them a place to excel and develop. Both in the urban towns and in the remote, rural areas of Gambia, we are instigating the spread of top flight football training and coaching courses for young children, youth and grass roots football players. As we develop village teams and organize local and regional leagues and competitions, using a network of locally recruited G-Tech organizers, we have received a great deal of very positive/grateful feedback!

We have been developing and building a sustainable network of sponsors among families and friends from various parts of Europe, who have supplied Soccer/Football kits, including boots and training equipment, along with educational materials, which go into local schools and football academies in The Gambia. We are also working to develop a network of ambassadors and affiliates to help us develop and promote Gambian football in Africa, Europe, USA, Latin America and the Middle East.

We look forward to hearing from you regarding your application process and how we can proceed with a partnership application. Our Website, Facebook page and YouTube link details are below along with videos of football kits donations to schools here in The Gambia and much more… Please check us out! Please forward any of your Partnership Guidelines and other information which you feel might be relevant.