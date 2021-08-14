G2 Medical Laboratory Services opens new branch at Okponglo

The G2 Medical Laboratory Services, a premier referral laboratory has opened a new mini-lab branch at Okponglo in Accra to provide the people in the area with efficient and reliable services.

The facility is designed to serve clinicians as well as offering services such as medical laboratory analysis, ultrasound scan, electrocardiogram (ECG) digital dental X-ray (OPG, among others.

Speaking at the launch, Dr Gershwin Sena Sekley, the Chief Executive officer of G2 Medical Laboratory said the facility would provide accessibility and convenience to clients in the area and its environs.

He said: “Time is of essence in the field of medical practice and as such, the facility would serve to limit the duration clients take to access efficient laboratory services,” adding that this would go a long way to help clinicians to diagnose without delay.

Dr Sekley noted that many people were dying out of heart diseases, which could have been prevented if they received timely decisions and medical procedures.

He mentioned some of the medical equipment at the disposal of the facility as efficient biomarkers, which would detect heart diseases ahead of time and make doctors take early decisions and early treatment.

He said the siting of the mini-lab would help doctors, hospitals and clinics to detect inflammation, bacteria and viral infection through higher sensitive tests all ahead of time to save lives.

Dr David Owusu Sekyere of the Legon Hospital and the Chairman for the occasion commended the G2 Medical Laboratory Services for their professionalism and reliable customer service over the years.

He said the G2 laboratory services had demonstrated their success and achievement through the core values of timeliness, accuracy, reliability and efficiency in the past.

Dr Sekyere urged the G2 Medical Services to maintain their core values, which have propelled them to the present height, adding that their coming into existence in the area would bridge the gap for the public good.

He reminded the public of the raging effects of the new Delta Variant and called for conscious efforts to adhere to the protocols.

There a number of goodwill messages from medical facilities in the area and beyond.