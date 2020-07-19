Group 20 (G20) economic ministers will hold a ministerial meeting on July 22 and 23 to continue discussions on digital technologies that can prepare the world for the recovery from coronavirus.

The meeting will be held under the Saudi G20 Presidency and also focus on ensuring stronger resilience against future crises, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Sunday.

The ministers will discuss human-centered artificial intelligence and smart cities, data flows, security in the digital economy, the measurement of the digital economy, and global connectivity.

Following the meeting, Saudi authorities will hold a press conference to highlight its outcomes.

The meeting will review the digital economy agenda for the Leaders’ Summit Declaration in November 2020. Enditem

