G20 shoulders responsibility for history, takes historical initiative, moves history forward

By He Yin,

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Nov. 18 attended the 19th G20 Summit and delivered important speeches, explaining Chinese philosophies on “Fight Against Hunger and Poverty” and “Reform of the Institutions of Global Governance.”

He announced China’s eight actions for global development and proposed concrete measures in economic, financial, trade, digital and eco-environmental fields for the G20.

Xi’s important speeches provided crucial conceptual guidance for improving global governance and addressing the practical challenges facing global development, helping consolidate consensus and strength in building a just world of common development and a just and reasonable global governance system.

To build a just world of common development, all parties should shoulder their responsibility for history, take historical initiative and move history forward.

Xi said prosperity and stability would not be possible in a world where the rich become richer while the poor are made poorer, and countries should make global development more inclusive, beneficial to all, and more resilient.

Countries need to channel more resources to such fields as trade, investment and development cooperation, and strengthen development institutions. They need to support developing countries in adopting sustainable production and lifestyle and enhancing ecological conservation.

They need an open, inclusive and non-discriminatory environment for international economic cooperation, and should promote a universally beneficial and inclusive economic globalization. They also need to stay committed to multilateralism, and uphold the UN-centered international system, the international order underpinned by international law, and the basic norms of international relations based on the purposes and principles of the UN Charter.

Only through unity and cooperation among all parties can the goal of building a just world of common development be achieved.

China is always a doer and go-getter working for the cause of global development. It has lifted 800 million people out of poverty, and met the poverty reduction target of the UN’s 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development ahead of schedule.

China’s story is proof that developing countries can eliminate poverty, and that a weaker bird can start early and fly high, when there is the endurance, perseverance, and striving spirit that enables water drops to penetrate rocks over time and turns blueprints into reality.

China’s eight actions for global development announced by Xi, including pursuing high-quality Belt and Road cooperation, implementing the Global Development Initiative, supporting development in Africa, and supporting international cooperation on poverty reduction and food security, fully prove that China is a reliable long-term partner of fellow developing countries and is willing to go hand in hand with fellow developing countries toward modernization.

International observers believe that China’s eight actions for global development will help make global development more just, inclusive, and sustainable.

To build a just world of common development, it is important to establish a fair and equitable global governance system. Currently, the Global South is gaining significant momentum, yet global governance reform has long been stagnant.

After a 16-year development, the G20 needs to build on its past achievements and continue to act as a force to improve global governance and move history forward.

Xi said that the G20 needs to improve global economic governance and build a world economy characterized by cooperation, to improve global financial governance and build a world economy characterized by stability, to improve global trade governance and build a world economy characterized by openness, to improve global digital governance and build a world economy characterized by innovation, and to improve global ecological governance and build a world economy characterized by eco-friendliness.

He stressed that the G20 should support the U.N. and its Security Council in playing a greater role, and support all efforts conducive to the peaceful settlement of crises. This provides significant momentum for the international community to work together in addressing challenges and crises, while opening up new avenues for win-win cooperation.

The Chinese often say, “A journey of a thousand miles begins with the first step.” As a major forum on international economic cooperation, the G20 should renew its commitment to the founding mission, and make a fresh start from Rio de Janeiro. China is ready to work with relevant parties to shoulder the responsibility of the times, build a just world of common development, and usher in a better future of common development and prosperity.