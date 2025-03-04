G6 Telecom Chiefs Unveil Africa’s Digital Ambitions at Global Tech Summit

Leaders of Africa’s largest telecommunications firms, known as the G6, outlined a sweeping vision for the continent’s digital future at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2025, positioning connectivity as a springboard for breakthroughs in education, healthcare, and economic empowerment.

The coalition, formed in 2023 by CEOs from Airtel Africa, Axian Group, Ethio Telecom, MTN Group, Orange Middle East and Africa, and Vodacom Group, declared their Barcelona meeting a pivotal step in accelerating Africa’s transition to a tech-driven economy.

“Africa’s digital revolution isn’t just about linking people online—it’s about unlocking life-changing opportunities,” the group asserted during a high-profile panel. Their strategy hinges on forging partnerships with governments and innovators to deploy data-driven solutions, expand broadband access, and advocate for policies that prioritize sustainability and inclusion.

Since its launch in Rwanda two years ago, the G6 has pushed for regulatory reforms to attract infrastructure investments and close gaps in mobile adoption. At MWC25, executives highlighted progress in mobile money systems, which now serve over 500 million Africans, and telemedicine platforms bridging urban-rural healthcare divides. Yet they stressed that outdated policies and funding shortfalls still hinder growth.

“Governments must recognize mobile technology as a catalyst, not just a commodity,” said one CEO, urging nations to slash taxes on telecom equipment and streamline licensing. The call comes as Africa’s internet penetration lags at 43%, far below the global average of 67%.

The G6 also unveiled plans to collaborate on AI-driven agricultural tools and solar-powered network expansions, aiming to connect 300 million additional users by 2030. However, challenges loom, including rising energy costs and political instability in key markets.

As debates over digital sovereignty and data privacy intensify globally, the group reaffirmed its commitment to ensuring Africa’s voice shapes the tech landscape. “This isn’t about catching up—it’s about leapfrogging,” said a Vodacom representative. “Our solutions must be homegrown, scalable, and above all, equitable.”

With 60% of Africa’s population under 25, the stakes are high. As the summit concluded, the message was clear: The continent’s digital destiny hinges on turning bold rhetoric into tangible action.