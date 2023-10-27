G7 Security Systems CEO Donates To Achimota Hospital To Mark His Birthday

The Chief Executive Officer / Managing Director of G7 Security Systems Ltd Mr. Mac-Reuben Kumah, has celebrated his birthday in a grand style by donating some valuable items to Achimota Hospital in Accra.

The gesture forms part of his 50th birthday celebration which falls on Thursday, 26th October. The items presented to the hospital include disinfectants, industrial sanitizers, detergents, bedspreads, water, hospital cabinets, toiletries, beverages, and assorted drinks.

At a short but colorful ceremony, the birthday celebrant together with the management also seized the opportunity to officially hand over a Pediatric Unit which they refurbished.

Speaking at the ceremony, Mr. Mac-Reuben Kumah said in an engagement with the hospital they identified a need hence they decided to come to their aid as a means of giving back to society.

According to him, as a company committed to providing security services, they are also dedicated to ensuring quality healthcare delivery in the country.

He stresses that his outfit will partner with Achimota Hospital to provide them with the requisite resources and support that will enable them to provide high-quality healthcare to the general public.

In regards to the donation and refurbishment of the Children’s Ward, the company invested Seventy thousand Ghana cedis (70,000).

However, in a swift response to the appeal made by the hospital, G7 Security Systems also pledged to construct a new theatre building for Achimota Hospital.

Mr. Mac-Reuben Kumah the founder and Managing Director of G7 Security Systems Ltd has held various portfolios ranging from field operations to administration over the years.

After cutting his birthday cake in elation, he also presented some parcels to the nursing mothers.

The Medical Superintendent of Achimota Hospital Dr. Jacqueline Anita Sowah, who received the items on behalf of the hospital in elation expressed profound gratitude to G7 Security Systems for the support.

Adding that, the donation would go a long way to help enhance quality healthcare delivery in the country.

However, she entreated well-meaning Ghanaians as well as other philanthropic and corporate bodies to also come to the aid of the hospital.

Source: Isaac Kofi Dzokpo/newsghana.com.gh