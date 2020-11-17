The Ga Central Municipal Assembly has inaugurated a transport terminal at Anyaa Market, a suburb of Accra with services like pharmacy, conference hall, polyclinic, restaurant, shops, laboratory, and an office.

Dr Emmanuel Lamptey, the Ga Central Municipal Chief Executive in an interview with the Ghana News Agency said prior to the construction of the terminal, commuters had to compete for space on the shoulders of the road, thus, exposing them to danger.

He said; “With the opening of this terminal, commuters would have a comfortable waiting shelter to avoid the scorching sun and rains while the drivers would have convenient space for parking and loading and free flow of traffic to increase productivity.”

Dr Lamptey urged the transport unions to move their members to the station to free the road for easy movement of vehicular traffic and to avoid accidents.

Madam Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, the Member of Parliament for Anyaa-Sowutuom said the opening of the transport station was an indication of the government’s commitment to transforming the public transport infrastructure and management in the country.

She commended the Municipal Chief Executive for his efforts of completing the project which was started by the previous administration to impact the lives of the people in the municipality.

The MP urged the managers of the terminal to ensure regular maintenance of the facility to prolong its usage with a call on the transport operators to abide by the user guidelines.

Madam Botchwey asked the people to take into consideration the numerous development project undertaken by the New Patriotic Party government led by President Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in the municipality and renew his mandate in the December election for more of such benefits.

She implored Ghanaians to make peace their utmost priority for a successful poll.