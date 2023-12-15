Ga Central NCCE organizes  Zonal Quiz Competition

The Ga Central Office of the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) has organised a Zonal Constitution Quiz, dubbed the “Smart Governor’s Challenge,” for school children in five municipalities.

Ms Mary Dagba, the Ga Central Municipal Director, NCCE, told the Ghana News Agency in an interview that the organisation of the quiz was based on the core mandate of the Commission to build people’s knowledge on their civic rights and responsibilities.

The Ga South, Ga North, Ga West, and Weija Gbawe municipalities, which form Zone Six, would represent the zone at the regional level of the competition, she said.

Copies of the 1992 Constitution were awarded to the competing schools by the Governance Africa Foundation for the students to study at all times.

Mr Dickson Adomako Kissi, the Member of Parliament for Anyaa Sowutuom, urged the students to continue to study hard and not to give up because the country looked up to them as the future leaders.

He presented awards to students of the Odorgonnor Model One School for their outstanding performance and for being the only public school to compete in the zonal challenge.

Madam Sandra Odai Acheampong, the Deputy Director of Education in charge of Supervision and Monitoring, Ga Central Municipal Assembly, applauded the students for their performance.

She advised them to take their studies seriously and put in their best to achieve their future goals, giving value to their family’s input.

Miss Leticia Serwaa Sakyi, a form three student of Treasureland Academy, the winners, applauded the competitors for giving them a tough challenge and encouraged every student to push harder in their studies to achieve results.

Mr Damien Ato Asante from Odorgonnor Model One School, said the competition had taught them a lot about the Constitution, their rights and responsibilities, and the freedoms of each institution and individual.

The competition ended with Treasureland Academy placing first, representing Zone Six, Odorgonnor Model One School placing second, Holy Cross High School, third, Peace Anchor Academy, fourth, and Valued Seed Academy, fifth.