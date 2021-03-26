The Ga Central National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) has held a stakeholders forum to sensitize community members on the values of civic education to the development of the country.

The programme was attended by traditional leaders, representatives of religious bodies, representatives of political parties, assembly members, personnel of the Ghana Education Service, some members of the Federation of Persons with Disability, among others.

They were taken through the broad perspective of civic education, the functions of the NCCE and the prevailing challenges of the Commission.

Mrs Cynthia A. Boadu, the Ga Central Municipal Director of the NCCE, in an address said the exercise was relevant in view of the erosion of time tested socio-cultural values, which was needed to build and maintain the bond of society.

She said there was the need to give greater meaning to the concept of civic education as stated in the Constitution, adding that, people should know the objective of aspects of the Constitution that deals with the rights and responsibilities of citizens.

Mrs Boadu appealed to opinion leaders in the municipality to collaborate with the NCCE and incorporate in their calendar of activities to help the Commission to draw its educational programme for the people in the communities.

She said, however, the NCCE was faced with the challenge of limited resources and lack of collaboration by stakeholders which stifled attempts at achieving its goals.

Mr Emmanuel Lamptey, the Ga Central Municipal Chief Executive said civic education was key to achieving the aims and objectives of the local government system and urged the citizenry to get actively involved to enhance their living standards.

He commended the NCCE for its effort at engaging community members in civic education, and that the scope of the programme should be widened to enable information reach far among the people.

Mr Lamptey called for the rebranding of the activities of the Commission to be in tune with the times through the social media space so as to be more appealing to the youth, adding that 60 per cent of the population are in the youth bracket and that development planning should be tailored to meet their needs.

He said the Assembly would continue to support the NCCE to enable it to achieve its objectives.

Lamido Sheikh Sissy, the Chairman of the Ga Central Council of Zango Chiefs, who was also the Chairman for the occasion said the Council was pleased with the developmental efforts of the Assembly within the last two years of its establishment.

He gave the assurance that the Zango Council was ever ready to collaborate with the NCCE to enable it achieve its goals in the municipality, adding that citizens owe it a duty to avail themselves to the cause of development.