Ga Dangbe State delegation pledges support to improve sanitation in Accra

A delegation of the Ga Dangbe State has called on the Accra Metropolitan Chief Executive, Mrs Elizabeth Kwatsoe Tawiah Sackey, and pledged their support to help improve sanitation in Accra.

The nine-member delegation led by Ga Asafoatse Onukpa, Captain Kojo Nseni Mankattah IV, informed the Chief Executive of a clean-up exercise that would take place on November 8, 2022, and the outdooring of the Ga Dangbe Council of Asafoatsemei and Asafoanyemei in Accra.

They also informed Mrs. Sackey of a health screening exercise for residents of Accra and appealed for support.

Captain Mankattah, in an address, expressed their apology to the Chief Executive for not honouring her invitation before the celebration of the Ga Homowo Festival.

“We want to apologize for not honouring your invitation to meet us before the celebration of the Homowo festival. However, we would like to assure you of our readiness as Asafoatsemei and Asafoanyemei in Ga Dangbe to work with you… You can call on us at any time and we will respond accordingly,” he said.

Mrs. Sackey, in her welcoming address, acknowledged the importance of the traditional military units of the Ga Dangbe State and expressed the hope that their collaboration with the Accra Metropolitan Assembly would go a long way to actualize the President’s vision to make Accra clean.

She said as part of measures to improve sanitation in the city, the Assembly recently launched the #BorlaIntoDrainsMustStop Campaign and pledged to support activities aimed at improving sanitation in Accra.

“I am happy Asafoatsemei have embraced the vision of the President to help improve sanitation in Accra and this is my heart’s desire… I can’t wait to see Asafoastemei leading clean-up exercises in the city,” she said.

Mrs. Sackey informed the delegation of her engagement with market queens in Accra about monthly clean-up exercises in the city to improve sanitation and was hopeful the participation of Asafoastemei and Asafoanyemei would go a long way to make the exercise effective and successful.

She commended the initiative to outdoor a Council of Ga Dangbe Asafoastemei and organise free health screening in communities and pledged the Assembly’s support.

She promised to assist in the health screening with free registration of NHIS cards as well as the provision of health personnel to ensure accessibility and quality healthcare delivery for marginalised communities across the city.