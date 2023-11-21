Ga East Assembly starts the installation of streetlights to improve visibility, fight crime

The Ga East Municipal Assembly (GEMA) has commenced the installation of about 400 streetlight bulbs through-out the Municipality to enhance visibility and help in the combat of crimes during the night.

The installation exercise, an initiative of the Greater Accra Regional Coordinating Council (GARCC), forms part of efforts to improve the lighting conditions in the region and help reduce the incidence of criminal activities.

Under this programme, all the 10 Electoral Areas within the Assembly, namely, Abokobi, Ablorh Adjei, Agbogba, Haatso, Atomic, Dome East, Dome West, Taifa North, Taifa South, and Kwabenya, will have 30 bulbs fixed along major streets and areas deemed to be under low visibility.

Speaking to the Ghana News Agency, Mrs Elizabeth Kaakie Mann, Municipal Chief Executive for GEMA, said the exercise began in the Abokobi electoral area, adding that so far three electoral areas had been completed.

She expressed appreciation to the GARCC for the gesture and gave assurances that the bulbs would be installed in a fair manner to benefit the entire Municipality.

She indicated that the installations were being executed by a contractor unlike the previous exercises in which over 1,000 streetlight bulbs were distributed to Assembly Members, Residents’ Associations and other key institutions such as health and security facilities.

Mrs Mann said “this time, we are not giving the streetlight bulbs to individuals and groups. A contractor has been assigned the duty of installing them but under the supervision of the Assembly”.

Highlighting the significance of the exercise, she said “as an Assembly, it is our responsibility to provide and maintain streetlights in collaboration with the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) and we will continue to ensure that our communities are well illuminated to ward off criminals.”