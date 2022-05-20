Ga East Municipal Assembly donates GH₵35,474.40 for East Kwabenya Police Post project

The Ga East Municipal Assembly (GEMA) has donated GHS35,474.40 to the East Kwabenya Residents’ Association (EKRA) to support the construction of the East Kwabenya Police Post.

The donation forms part of the Assembly’s effort to address the priority needs submitted by the various Residents’ Associations (RA) in the Municipality.

Presenting the cheque to the Association, GEMA Chief Executive (MCE), Madam Elizabeth Kaakie Mann, said the donation was also to encourage residents and other philanthropic organizations to embark on self-help projects in their communities to complement the Assembly’s development efforts.

She said EKRA, last year, submitted a request for support for the construction of a permanent Police Post to replace the old “Container Police Post” which had existed since 2007, serving the security needs of residents of East Kwabenya and beyond and contributing immensely to the overall provision of security in the Municipality for nearly two decades.

The MCE commended the Association for their commitment towards the development of the area and emphasized the need for the Police Post, saying it would help enhance security within the Municipality.

She urged other RAs in the Municipality to emulate the example of EKRA, however, acknowledging that she was aware of such self-help projects in their respective jurisdictions.

Madam Mann reiterated the Assembly’s commitment to the development of the area, saying that the Needs Assessment carried out by the Assembly on the various RAs came in handy and called for patience and continued support.

“As an Assembly, we are supposed to support all the departments, so this is just one of those. Per the needs assessment, we have in our records, need for roads, streetlights, among others. For East Kwabenya, their need was a Police Post, and we are starting now.”

She added that the Assembly was also issuing a permit for the construction at no cost and promised to provide further assistance.

Mr Charles Debrah Asante, Chairman, EKRA, said in 2018 the Association was informed of the decision by the Police Administration to withdraw the personnel and collaborate afterwards to find a permanent structure due to health and safety concerns.

He expressed delight at the gesture by the Assembly and thanked the MCE and Management for not reneging on their pledge to support the project.

“We are most grateful for this support. The Good Lord has heard our prayers and we’ve been able to break the ground. With the support that we have had so far, we are going to start the project immediately”, he added.

He appealed to residents, companies, businesses and other stakeholders in the area to lend their support to their cause, indicating that the Association intended to embark on a community tour to solicit for project funds.

Mr. Asante also appealed to the MCE and her team to work on the main road through the community which links the Ashongman Estate, Kwabenya roads and the construction site.

Mr Thomas Appiagyei, Patron of the Association, appealed to the Assembly to repair their community roads and requested for a proper construction and beautification of the Musukoo Roundabout.

The Kwabenya District Police Commander, Superintendent Kombat Damontin, lauded the efforts and determination of the Association to construct a fit-for-purpose Police Post.

He promised to relentlessly push the Police administration to support the project and post personnel to man the facility even before completion.

Mr Bright Paul Mintah, Assembly Member for Kwabenya, commended the Association for the initiative and pledged to organize a stakeholder-engagements to solicit support for the execution of the project.

The MCE later cut the sod for construction to begin.

The Association was formed in 1998, initially as a watchdog committee to address the security needs of the early occupants of the area because of the high crime rate then. It is one of the oldest amongst the over 60 RAs in the Municipality.