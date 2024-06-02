Ga Manste Champions Major Homowo Clean-Up Effort to Revitalize Accra

The Ga State is set to in collaboration with the government (Ministry of Sanitation and Water Resources, Ministry of Local Government, Decentralisation and Rural Development and, the Greater Accra Regional Coordinating Council together with Zoomlion Ghana Limited embark on a massive clean-up exercise aimed at cleaning the capital city, Accra.

The initiative, dubbed the Homowo Clean Up Exercise, is part of the activities put in place to mark this year’s annual Homowo festival of the Ga people.

His Royal Majesty, King Tackie Teiko Tsuru II, Ga Manste, has thrown his mighty weight behind the initiative, urging all chiefs and people of Ga State to fully participate in the clean-up exercises. He also called on the Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies (MMDAs) to support the traditional council in carrying out the project.

“Let’s get to work and get Accra clean and working again,” he emphasized.

Ga Manste made the call when the Greater Accra Regional Minster and the Minister of Sanitation paid a courtesy call on him at the Ga Manste palace on Friday, May 31 2024.

The Greater Accra Regional Minister, Hon. Nii Titus Glover, assured the Ga Manste of the support from the Regional Coordinating Council to ensure the success of the initiative. He also promised that public education and the general sanitation concerns would be intensified during this period.

On her part, Madam Lydia Seyram Alhassan, Minister of Sanitation and Water Resources, commended the traditional authority for taking the lead role in the initiative, adding that their influence would yield positive results.

The objectives of the Homowo Clean Up Exercise include promoting a clean and green environment, enhancing public waste collection and cleansing, promoting public education and law enforcement on cleanliness, and improving public health.

Zoomlion Ghana Limited, the African waste management expert, will provide logistical support for the exercise throughout the programme.

The participation of traditional authority in the clean up exercise can command community respect and influence, highlight cultural significance, resolve minor conflicts and promote cooperation

The initiative will also include sustainability sensitization, public education, sanitation awards schemes, and monthly clean-up days.

The expected impact of the project includes reducing pollution and health risks, promote tourism, reduce public health care costs, and environmental damage mitigation.

It is also expected to increase community pride and sense of ownership, raise awareness and public education and improved visual appeal.