Ga Mantse calls for unity for the development of the Ga child

Ga Mantse, King Tackie Teiko Tsuru II, has made a clarion call to the people and chiefs of the Ga State to unite and work towards the development of Ga child.

He said the best legacy he, as the Overlord, could lead his chiefs and people to leave behind for the children was unity and better education to transform their State.

The King said this when he addressed all the chiefs, elders and people of the Ga land at a durbar during the ‘Ga Sei Yeleyeli.’

The ‘Ga Sei Yeleyeli’ literally means the Ga Stool Yam Festival, a ritual which is performed eight weeks after the celebration of the Homowo festival.

The ritual festival is used to pacify the Stools and it is believed to provide a spiritual feast for the spirits that give potency to the Stools.

It also signifies unity and speaking on the unity, King Tackie Teiko Tsuru said the Ga State had divided fronts for far too long, a situation that had thwarted their development.

“We won’t look on for the Ga State to retrogress, we won’t abandon our children and put their future in jeopardy,” the King said.

He said: “Education clearly is the key to success and it is our duty to help educate every Ga child and make them relevant in the society.”

He called on the chiefs and people to collaborate and strategise to roll out initiatives that would impact the socioeconomic lives of the people.

The event brought together some government officials such as Madam Elizabeth Kwatsoe Tawiah Sackey, Mayor of Accra and Heads of some security services.