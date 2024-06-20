Ga Mantse Lauds MTN Ghana for Advancing Digital Inclusion

Ga Mantse, His Majesty King Tackie Teiko Tsuru II, has praised MTN Ghana for its significant role in promoting digital inclusion and supporting impactful initiatives nationwide.

The commendation came during a courtesy visit by MTN Ghana’s new CEO, Stephen Blewett, and his executive team to the Ga Mantse’s Palace in Accra. The visit aimed to introduce Mr. Blewett formally to the King and to reinforce the long-standing relationship between MTN Ghana and the Ga State.

King Tackie Teiko Tsuru II highlighted the positive influence of the telecommunications industry on the Ga community and the nation. He specifically acknowledged MTN Ghana’s substantial contributions to this progress.

Expressing his support for future collaborations with MTN Ghana, the King pledged his full backing for initiatives that benefit residents of the Greater-Accra Region.

Mr. Blewett, joined by Chief Corporate Services and Sustainability Officer Adwoa Wiafe and other MTN officials, expressed his gratitude for the warm reception from the Ga Mantse and the Ga Traditional Council. He reaffirmed MTN Ghana’s dedication to engaging with and supporting local communities.

“We appreciate the warm welcome and look forward to continuing our strong relationship and working on projects that Your Majesty supports,” Mr. Blewett said.

He emphasized the importance of partnerships that bring mutual benefits to both MTN Ghana and the Ga State. The courtesy visit marks a significant step towards deepening the relationship between MTN Ghana and the Ga community, with MTN leadership affirming their commitment to preserving and promoting cultural diversity in their operational areas.