Ga Mantse Leads Charge Towards a Cleaner Accra

The Ga Mantse, King Tackie Teiko Tsuru II, has launched the Homowo Clean-up Exercise, a one-month campaign aimed at promoting community-led environmental cleanliness.

The initiative encourages citizens to take ownership of their surroundings and work together to create a cleaner, healthier city.

With the support of government ministries, local authorities, traditional leaders, and waste management giants, Zoomlion Ghana Limited, the campaign promises to make a significant impact.

Delivering the keynote address as the Special Guest of Honour at the launch ceremony held at the Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) headquarters on Friday, June 21, the Ga Mantse warned that all shops must shut their doors on the day of the clean-up exercise, slated to kick-off in the Accra metropolitan area on July 2.

“We expect all shops and businesses in the designated area to close on the day of the exercise. We also urge leaders of various groups and associations to participate fully,” he stressed.

The exercise will take place in all the 25 local government authorities within the Greater Accra Region. It will involve household registration for organised waste collection services, education on waste management techniques, and enforcement of bye-laws to ensure compliance with waste management regulations.

King Tackie Teiko Tsuru II also warned against the politicisation of the exercise, emphasising that environmental cleanliness affects everyone regardless of political affiliations.

He urged all residents to adhere strictly to sanitation bye-laws, clean their frontages, gutters, and premises, and called for the reintroduction of communal labor and intensified public education on sanitation.

He also issued a stern warning to those who refuse to comply with the sanitation bye-laws, stating that a special task force will be deployed to arrest offenders and ensure they face the full force of the law.

“The Assemblies should also take up their responsibilities by making refuse bins available and at vantage points,” he urged.

He announced an exciting twist to the clean-up campaign—sanitation competitions, stating that schools, communities, markets, and lorry stations will vie for the top spot, with awards up for grabs for the cleanest.

These awards will motivate participants to go the extra mile, fostering a spirit of friendly competition and community pride, he said.

To this end, King Tackie Teiko Tsuru II took the opportunity to issue a rallying cry to corporate institutions in the capital, urging them to embrace sustainable practices and green policies that prioritise environmental wellbeing.

In a show of support, collaborating government ministries pledged their resources and expertise to ensure the initiative’s success, demonstrating their commitment to a cleaner, greener Accra.

Accra’s Mayor, Elizabeth K.T. Sackey, sounded a clarion call for change, decrying the city’s persistent poor sanitary conditions.

She emphasised that a clean environment was pivotal to safety and security, and praised the Ga Mantse’s involvement, saying, “His Majesty’s participation underscores the gravity of this issue and the collective responsibility we must embrace to create a cleaner, healthier Accra for all.

She vowed that the AMA will spare no effort in ensuring the clean-up exercise was a resounding success, leaving no stone unturned in the quest for a cleaner, greener, and healthier Accra.

Deputy Minister of the Ministry of Local Government, Decentralisation and Rural Development (MLGDRD), Vincent Ekow Assafuah, praised the Ga Mantse’s leadership, acknowledging his invaluable contributions to Accra’s cleanliness.

He observed that the Homowo festival was not “merely a celebration, but a poignant reflection of our cultural heritage, deeply rooted in the values of cleanliness and community pride.”

For her part, the Minister of Sanitation and Water Resources (MSWR), Lydia Seyram Alhassan, said her ministry was fully equipped and ready for the clean-up exercise.

She revealed an arsenal of resources, including 30 compaction trucks, over 30 tricycles, thousands of Wellington boots, 15,000 security personnel, a dedicated task force, and environmental health officers tasked with enforcing sanitation bye-laws.

She urged every citizen in Accra to join forces and play an active role in making the campaign a resounding success.

Greater Accra Regional Minister, Daniel Nii Kwartei Titus-Glover, commended his predecessor’s efforts and expressed gratitude to the Ga Traditional Council (GTC) for reviving the ‘Keep Accra Clean’ campaign.

He noted that the exercise will be implemented in phases, with the first phase set to launch on July 2 in the Accra metropolitan area.

“We have mobilised resources, and forged partnership to ensure the success of the clean-exercise,” he assured.