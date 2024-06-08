Ga Mantse Visits Army Headquarters

The Overlord of Ga Mashie, His Royal Majesty Nii Tackie Teiko Tsuru II, on Friday, June 7, paid a curtsey call on Major General Bismarck Kwasi Onwona , the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Ghana Army.

The historic visit by the traditional leader was to acquaint himself with the activities of the Army and establish a relationship between the Army and the Ga State.

In line with the military customs and traditions, a full guard was mounted to honour and welcome him to the Army Headquarters at Burma Camp, Accra.

King Tackie Teiko Tsuru after inspection of the guard, in military style, was carted to the Army headquarters for a private meeting with COAS after which, he was briefed on the hierarchy, units and operations of the Ghana Army at the Hall of Generals through a video documentary.

The King and his entourage made up of sub chiefs were treated to a banquet by the Ghana Army High Command.

The traditional leader after the engagement made a presentation of 50 bags of rice, 50 packs of bottled water, other consumables, including a bull and an undisclosed amount of cash to the Ghana Army Headquarters.

He also presented the COAS with a kente cloth, conferring a new chieftaincy title, Nii Tackie Tsaatse on him.

The King, in a speech, commended the Army for keeping Ghana safe with acts of discipline, and professionalism particularly, during elections.

Major General Onwona, on his part, said, the Ga Mantse’s “resolution to promote Ghana’s cultural heritage and harmony resonated deeply with the core values of the Armed forces” and stated the readiness of the Army to partner the Ga state for rapid socioeconomic development of the state and Ghana as a whole.