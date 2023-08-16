Ga Manye burial and funeral arrangements commence October 23-29, 2023 

The burial and funeral arrangement of the late Naa Dedei Omaedru III, the Ga Manye (Ga Queen) will commence on October 23 to 29, 2023 in consonance with the traditional rites of the people of Ga State.

Nii Quao Donkor II, Asere Tsono Mantse announced this on behalf of the Funeral Planning Committee when a book of condolence was opened for the late Ga Manye at the Ga Mantse Palace at North Kaneshie on Tuesday in Accra.

The Committee implored Ga-Dangme people and commuters to the capital city of Accra to take note that the 2023 Homowo would be observed in a state of culture known as “Odom” within the traditional jurisdiction.

“That is to say; the convivially usually associated with the festival shall be repressed; sprinkling of the festival meal (Kpokpoi) shall be performed only within the confines of prominent traditional homes, and every prominent and royal cemeteries.”

Others were that; “All funerals shall be on hold from October 15 to 30, 2023; there shall be neither any performance of traditional rites nor rituals leading to enstoolment, installation or induction into any traditional office.”

The rest were; “All markets in Accra shall be draped in the traditional funeral colours of red and black; and between October 23 and 29, 2023, there shall be strict enforcement of solemnity in the traditional jurisdiction, while the Queen is laid in state before her final departure.

The Committee urged the public to join hands with the traditional authorities to give the illustrious Ga Manye a respectful and befitting farewell.

The late Naa Dedei Omaedru III was born in 1934 and died on December 26, 2022.

Nii Gonwulu I, Sempe Akwashontse led a delegation from the Sempe Traditional Council to sign the book of condolence and was followed by a delegation from Akumadjen Traditional Council, Ga Dangme International, members ofColumbus-Ohio – USA and Canada, Queenmothers Foundation, among others.

Present was Nii Adote Otintor II, Sempe Mantse and Chairman of the Funeral Planning Committee who received the delegation on behalf of the Ga Mantse.