Ga North Municipal Health Directorate gets cardiotocography machine

The Ga North Municipal Directorate of Health has taken delivery of a cardiotocography machine, and a reproductive health examination bed to aid health care delivery in the area.

The cardiotocography machine is valued at $1, 500,00 while the reproductive health examination bed is valued at GHc8000,00.

The cardiotocography machine is a medical device used to monitor fetal heartbeat and uterine contractions during pregnancy and labour.

The monitoring of the fetal heart rates helps the health care provider to see how the baby is doing to help him/her take any decision that may be necessary.

Again the monitoring of the mother’s contractions helps the health care provider to take immediate decision where necessary.

The examination bed, on the other hand, provides comfort for both client and care provider since it can be adjusted to suitable positions and heights during examination.

They were donated by Dr Daniel Asare, Chief Executive Officer of FAYAD Hospital as part of his commitment to ensure quality health care delivery in the area.

The donation took place at FAYAD Hospital at Pokuase in the Ga North Municipality of the Greater Accra Region, an event, which was also attended by Professor Agyemang Badu Akosa, former Director-General of Ghana Health Service (GHS).

This was the third cardiotocography machine donated by Dr Asare as he earlier donated one to the Pokuase Health Centre in the Ga North Municipality, and another one to the Amasaman Hospital in the Ga West Municipality.

Dr Anthony Adofo Ofosu, Deputy Director-General of GHS, who received the equipment on behalf of the Ga North Municipal Director of Health, commended the donor for the gesture saying the equipment was critical for improved maternal care in the area.

He said the equipment would go a long way to improve health care delivery in the Municipality encouraging the donor and the Municipal Directorate of Health to continue to work together for improved health care delivery.

Dr Maame Nhyira Essel, Ga North Municipal Director of Health also thanked the donor for the gesture assuring them that it would do all that it took to maintain the cordial and productive relations that they had established, and would also ensure that the equipment was put to good use for the benefit of the people.

Dr Asare, on his part said he was informed that the Municipal Directorate of Health was in need of the equipment hence the gesture to support it in that direction and gave the assurance to continue supporting in diverse ways including providing training for the staff on the use of the equipment donated.