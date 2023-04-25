Ga North NCCE Calls for Government Support

The Chairperson of the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) in the Ga North District Madam Mabel Munufie has appealed to the government to support her office with logistics and vehicles to help aid their work.

According to her, the Ga North office of the NCCE has no vehicle, and most times officers rely on public buses and motorbikes to carry out their mandate.

“When we are for a program, we occasionally rely on the assembly car or a sister Assembly that the NCCE has a pickup; but, if they are also having a program at the time, we must use a trotro or taxi. Depending on the situation and the place, we occasionally even use Okada.

So I am appealing Government and other organizations to support the Ga North District office of the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE),” she appealed.

Madam Mabel Munufie was speaking at a book reading program organized by NCCE at Amamorle in the Ga North District of Greater Accra.

Touching on the UNESCO reading program, Madam Munufie challenged students in her district to put into action the ideas they come across in books.

Stressing that the essence of reading is not just about knowledge acquisition but also the application of it. However, she tasked every student to ensure at least they read a book every night before going to bed.

The Master of Ceremony and Officer at the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) Madam Faustina Blewusi also applauded the students for showing much confidence and zeal during the reading.

She stated that the NCCE will be organizing a similar event in four different sites and hopes that more students would exhibit the same degree of enthusiasm.

The Assemblyman for Amamorle Electoral Area, Hon Raymond Tetteh Commey who chaired the occasion called on NCCE to support the community library with reading books and other logistics.

According to him, the library needs to be equipped in order to improve reading, particularly during holidays and weekends.

The event brought together students from Amamorle Methodist 1 and 2 as well as some community members to a reading exercise at Amamorle School Park.

Students participated in the event by reading various books in groups and individually while asking questions.

In all, the program aims to engage these young people through the power of books as an effective manner of skilling up the future generation.

Accra was selected for its strong focus on young people and their potential to contribute to the culture and wealth of Ghana.