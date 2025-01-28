Ga Paramountcy Crisis: Court Declared Latse As Only Legitimate Person To The Throne – Theophilus Quartey

The deputy spokesperson to the office of the legitimate Ga mantse Mr Theophilus Quartey have said,

the position of the current Ga Mantse, Kelvin Tackie Teiko Tsuru is a title he allegedly usurped with the backing of the previous NPP government.

He said king Tackie Adama Latse II has been recognized by the Ga traditional council and the Greater Accra regional house of chiefs and there are documents to that effect.

Mr Quartey said the rightful Ga Mantse, King Tackie Adama Latse II, was properly nominated, selected, elected, and enstooled by the legitimate Ga Dzasetse.

He disclose that multiple court rulings have declared Latse’s the legitimate to the throne .

Mr Quartey claims the unlawful usurpation of the Ga Paramount Stool by Kelvin Tackie Tsuru has been ongoing for the last eight years, despite court rulings and Brouhaha. The people of the Ga State deserve clarity and resolution on this matter.