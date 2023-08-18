Ga Traditional Council announces ban on funerals from October 15

The Ga Traditional Council has announced a temporary prohibition on funeral-related activities within the Greater Accra region, scheduled to be enforced from October 15 to October 29, 2023.

This measure is a part of the preparatory arrangements for the upcoming funeral of the late Ga Manye, Naa Dedei Omaedru III, who passed away in December 2022.

Ambassador Sylvester Parker Allotey, serving as the Chief of Protocol at the Office of the Ga Mantse, has communicated that this ban holds significant importance in ensuring the orderly conduct of the funeral ceremonies for the esteemed late Ga Manye.

Commencing from October 15, a halt on all funeral proceedings within the region will be observed. This designated two-week period, from October 15 to October 29, will exclusively accommodate the rituals leading to a proper and respectful farewell for the queen mother. During this time frame, no appointments or installations of traditional office holders will take place until after the conclusion of the funeral.

Furthermore, the week of the burial will entail supplementary precautions that will soon be released to the public.

These additional precautions encompass the suspension of retail and commercial activities for a specified duration. Additionally, specific road closures will be enforced during this period, as outlined by Ambassador Sylvester Parker Allotey.