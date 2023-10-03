Ga Traditional Council charges NCCE for peace in coming 2024 elections

The Ga Traditional Council has charged the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) to intensify its public education on democratic principles.

That, the Council said, was to ensure peaceful elections come December 2024 to sustain the country’s democratic gains.

Nii Ahene Nunu III, Paramount Chief of Abola Traditional Area, made the call when he received the leadership of the NCCE on behalf of King Tackie Teiko Tsuru II, President of the Ga Traditional Council, in Accra, on Monday.

The visit was to officially introduce the new leadership of the Commission to the Council, and also, to condole with it over the passing of the Ga Manye, Naa Dedei Omaedru III.

The delegation was led by the Chairperson of the NCCE, Ms Kathleen Addy.

She was accompanied by some national, regional and municipal directors of the Commission such as Mr Samuel Asare Akuamoah, Deputy Chairman in-charge of Operations; Dr Imrana Mohammed, Director of Programmes; Mr Victor Brobbey, Deputy Chairman, Finance and Administration; Mrs Joyce Afutu, Director, Communications and Corporate Affairs and Mr Alex Sackey, Greater Accra Regional Director.

Nii Ahene Nunu III explained that the Commission had a critical role to play to ensure that the country came out of the 2024 general election more unity.

“I want to use this opportunity to inform us that the election is approaching. We don’t want any disturbance in the country and that responsibility is in your (NCCE) hands. Educate the people.

“Let children and every Ghanaian know that election is about sharing one’s opinion. It is not a quarrel or a fight. It’s a means to electing a competent leader for the country to lead us to our destination,” he said.

Naa Dedei Omaedru III passed away on December 26, 2022, after almost six (59) decades of reign.

She died at the age of 88.

Ahead of her burial later this month, the Council has placed a raft of bans on social and business activities, including funeral and parties effective October 15, 2023.

Nii Ahene Nunu III urged the Commission to assist the Council to ensure that citizens obeyed and respected the laid down bans to enable the Council and the people of the Ga State to give the late Ga Manye a befitting burial.

Ms Addy, Chairperson of the NCCE, stressed the need for Ghanaians to respect the culture and values of each other to maintain the country’s peace and stability.

“A nation cannot stand, grow, develop or thrive if there is no mutual respect. We must all respect our common traditions,” she said.

“Wherever we find ourselves, there is a traditional authority. We live in a democracy, we all recognise that, but we also know that across the country all our cultures, all our practices, values, respect for tradition, and so, to the extent that we can, we must be kind to each other, we must show each other consideration and respect.

“If a traditional authority makes a request for citizens to behave in a certain way out of respect for a certain situation, I don’t think it hurts anybody. I think it is just civil, nice and decent to be able to give something for the peace of the greater good of all of us.

“So, it is important wherever we find ourselves as Ghanaians that we respect the culture of the indigenous people,” Ms Addy added.

She also indicated that, the NCCE, would soon engage with the Council on how the two institutions could collaborate to achieve a mutual objective.