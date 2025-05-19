Ga Traditional Council Summons 15 Churches Over Noise Ban Violations

The Ga Mashie Traditional Council has called 15 churches, including prominent institutions like Calvary Baptist Church and Lighthouse Chapel, to appear before them on Thursday, May 22, for allegedly breaching the annual ban on drumming and noise-making.

The prohibition, which began on May 12 as part of preparations for the Homowo festival, restricts clapping, drumming, and the use of loudspeakers in public spaces.

Asafoatse Mankatta, head of the enforcement taskforce, expressed disappointment at the violations, noting that some churches refused to accept their summons letters. “We respect Calvary Baptist Church, but their disregard for the ban was surprising,” he told Adom News. While churches are permitted to sing during services, the council strictly prohibits clapping and drumming during this sacred period.

Exemptions may apply to churches with soundproof facilities that prevent noise from disturbing the community. The taskforce warned of intensified enforcement starting this Sunday and urged full compliance. The ban, observed annually ahead of the Homowo festival, also restricts roadside evangelism, tambourines, megaphones, and outdoor musical instruments.

The Homowo festival is a significant cultural event for the Ga people, marked by traditions meant to ensure peace and spiritual sanctity. Similar enforcement actions occur yearly, balancing religious practices with cultural preservation.