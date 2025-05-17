Ga Traditional Leader Calls for Stricter ID Laws Following Arrest of Foreign Beggars in Accra

Nii Anna Konteh II, Ga Dzaasetse, has urged Ghanaian authorities to take urgent action on the growing issue of foreign beggars in Accra, following a recent large-scale arrest of street beggars by the Ghana Immigration Service (GIS).

Speaking on the need for leadership to address the problem, Nii Anna Konteh II referenced Rwanda’s strict identification laws, where citizens and foreigners must carry valid IDs at all times, and those without proper documentation face immediate arrest or deportation. He emphasized that similar measures could help “sanitize our systems and clean our city of the non-sitting immigrant children parading our towns, cities, and streets.”

The call comes after GIS operations in various parts of Accra—including Sabon Zongo, Nima, and Abossey Okai—resulted in the arrest of over 2,000 foreign nationals suspected of street begging. Among those detained were hundreds of children. The operation highlighted concerns about the exploitation of vulnerable children trafficked into Ghana for begging activities.

Community leaders and child rights advocates have also weighed in, stressing the need to dismantle trafficking networks and increase collaboration with neighboring countries to repatriate affected children.

The Ghana Immigration Service assured that the arrests were carried out professionally and humanely, with ongoing efforts to involve embassies for repatriation processes.

As the debate continues, calls for stronger identification policies and a permanent task force to tackle street begging have gained momentum, reflecting the need to restore order while safeguarding human rights in Ghana’s capital.