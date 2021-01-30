Mr Clement Nii Lamptey Wilkinson, the Ga West Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), has called on traditional authorities in the municipality to submit their site plans to the Assembly for authentication to protect their lands from encroachment.

He said the move would also strengthen the Assembly’s stand to lobby for support from the GETFund and other institutions to provide more educational facilities for the community as lands would be readily available for those projects.

Mr Wilkinson made the call in an interview with the Ghana News Agency when he led officials of the Assembly and some chiefs in the area to inaugurate five schools the Assembly constructed for communities in the Municipality.

The schools are Dedeiman M/A School, Korleman, Ardeyman, and Nsakina M/A schools, and the St Joseph’s School at Amasaman with library for each.

The MCE advised the students to take their lessons seriously to become responsible adults in future to help build their communities and the nation as a whole.

He urged parents and teachers to support the children in observing Covid-19 safety protocols by wearing their nose masks, washing of hands with soap under running water, use of sanitizer and social distancing.

Miss Monica Ankrah, the Greater Accra Regional Educational Director, who was the guest of honour, called on the parents and the teachers to take good care of the children by giving them the needed attention.

She asked the children to take their education seriously and be respectful to all adults and even their peers in society.

Nii Ardey II, Chief of Ardeyman, commended the Government for introducing the Free Senior High School Policy and providing school structures for the community, which had saved the children from travelling long distances to attend school.