Ga-West MP assured citizens of development projects

Mr Akwasi Afrifa Mensah, the Member of Parliament for Ga-West, has assured Ghanaians that despite the economic challenges, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s led government would continue with development projects in the country.

He said the government would go ahead to provide projects, including educational infrastructures, hospitals, roads and the extension of electricity power to improve the living conditions of the citizenry.

Mr Afrifa Mensah gave the assurance when he addressed the chiefs and people of Amasaman at a durbar at the weekend in the Ga-West Municipality of the Greater Accra Region to climax the Homowo Festival.

He said that his office had given scholarships to 21 brilliant but needy children in the municipality through his MP’s Common Fund.

He said he was lobbying for the construction of over 30-kilometre link roads from Pokuase to Dedeiman, Okyiri Komfo, Mayira and Osofo Aman to help facilitate the transportation of food items to marketing centres.

The MP said other communities, including Nsakina, Oduman, and 3 Junction, were already benefiting from good roads.

Mr Afrifa Mensah appealed to traditional rulers and the people to begin their self-help projects while offering more land for meaningful development before soliciting support from the government.

He advised the youth to take their schooling seriously so that they could become good leaders in future.