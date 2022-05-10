GAA Inaugurate Seven-Member LOC for CAA Region II Championship

The Ghana Athletics Association, GAA, on Tuesday, 10th May, 2022 officially inaugurated a Seven-Member Local Organizing Committee ahead of the 2022 Confederation of African Athletics Region II Championship.

The Members of the LOC are expected to put up strategic plans in order to stir affairs for the successful organization of the championship.

The 3-day event has been scheduled from 18th to 22nd May, 2022 at the Cape Coast sports Stadium in the Central Region.

The Committee includes, Mr. Mohammed Adjei Sowah, former Accra mayor as chairman, Afia Sereboh as Secretary, with Jeffery Owusu, Julius B. Apidogo, Mr. Samuel T. Ayerh, Dr. Mark Dzradosi and Mr. Bawa Fuseini serving as members.

Speaking at the event, the CEO of the Ghana Athletics Association, Mr. Bawa Fuseini stated that his outfit is optimistic and poised in delivering a very successful event.

He called on all Athletics enthusiasts and the media to support the worthy course.

The board chairman of the National Sports Authority, NSA, Mr. Seth Panwun in his remarks said the hosting of the championship indicates government’s agenda on sports promotion and development.

“This is another manifestation that the government commitment in developing sports at all level is on course and now everybody is a witness to the performance of Ghanaian athletes in the world.

He revealed that the Ministry of Youth and Sports and the NSA have outlined measures to ensure the success of Ghana athletics with focus on the upcoming event.

“The minister is working seriously with the Ghana Athletics Association to help these athletes participates in all their international competitions including this event in Cape Coast.

“The NSA is also helping to make sure that the U-18 & U-20 international competitions comes off successfully,” he stated.

The board chairman admonised the executives of the GAA for the massive input in the development of the sport.

“Let me recommend the Ghana Athletics Association for organizing this international competition to give our young athletes some international exposure by hosting this event at home. Once we are hosting we should still win to qualify for more future events,” the board chairman, NSA, Mr. Seth Panwun expressed.

He, however, congratulated the members of the LOC and tasked them to deliver on their specific mandates assigned.

Dr. Kweku Ofosu Asare, LOC chairman for the 2023 African Games said the competition will serve as a platform for possible selections of athletes into the national teams for the upcoming African games.

He disclosed that the 2023 African games LOC will partner with the Ghana Athletics Association to ensure a very successful event.

Fifteen (15) West African countries are expected to participate in the 3-day event.