GAAM Lauds Government’s Initiative To Pay Allowances

His Excellency John Dramani Mahama, through the Minister for Local Government, has fulfilled another campaign promise by ordering the names of various assembly members to their respective Metropolitan, Municipal, and District Assemblies (MMDAs) for onward submission to the regional offices and to the Ministry for processing and payment of the monthly allowances of assembly members nationwide.

This move is seen as a significant step towards recognising the crucial role assembly members play in local governance and development.

The Ghana Association of Assembly Members (GAAM) has commended the government for this gesture, stating that it would motivate assembly members to work even harder in their various constituencies.

GAAM National President, Hon. Ackah Nelson Frank, on behalf of the association, has expressed his gratitude to the government for this initiative, noting that it would enable assembly members to focus on their duties without financial constraints.

Hon. Ackah Nelson Frank called for collaboration among assembly members in executing their duties in their respective Metropolitan Municipal and District Assemblies, urging the government to ensure timeliness and transparency in the payment process.

The government’s decision to pay assembly members’ allowances will positively impact local governance and development. It would enable assembly members to effectively represent the interests of their constituents and contribute to implementing government policies and programs.

GAAM has pledged to work closely with the government to ensure the successful implementation of this initiative. The association will also provide support and guidance to its members to enable them to carry out their duties effectively.

The payment of assembly members’ allowances is also seen as a demonstration of the government’s commitment to decentralisation and local governance. It underscores the government’s recognition of the assembly members’ role in promoting development and democracy.

The assembly members have, for some time now, been advocating for the payment of regular allowances. They have welcomed the government’s initiative, expecting it to boost their morale and enhance their efficiency in their oversight and legislative functions.

The payment of assembly members’ allowances would ultimately benefit the people of Ghana by enabling assembly members to deliver on their mandate and make a meaningful impact in their communities.

The successful implementation of this initiative would also strengthen the relationship between the government and assembly members, promoting a more collaborative approach to local governance and development.

GAAM said the government’s decision to pay assembly members’ allowances is a significant step towards promoting local governance and development. The association expressed its sincere appreciation to the government for this initiative and pledged to continue working with the government to ensure its success.