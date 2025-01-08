Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko Congratulates John Mahama and Ghana on a New Beginning

Prominent New Patriotic Party (NPP) member, Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko, has extended heartfelt congratulations to Ghana’s newly sworn-in president, John Dramani Mahama, and to the nation as a whole.

In a message shared on his social media platform X on January 8, 2025, Otchere-Darko acknowledged the significance of Mahama’s swearing-in, describing it as the start of “a new dawn” for Ghana, filled with new hopes and expectations. His words were celebratory, underscoring the optimism that accompanies a change in leadership.

“Congratulations Ghana! New head. New set. New dawn. New hopes. Great expectations. Wishing the new leadership and Ghana the best in all things possible,” Otchere-Darko wrote.

He went on to emphasize the beauty of Ghana, urging the nation to embrace and celebrate the positive aspects that others often admire and reference. “Ghana is indeed beautiful! Let’s have the courage to celebrate the beauty about Ghana that others so easily celebrate and reference,” he added.

The inauguration of John Dramani Mahama marks the beginning of his second term as president of Ghana. He will serve as the country’s 6th president under the Fourth Republic. This term follows his loss in the 2016 elections, but with renewed hopes to address some of Ghana’s most pressing issues, including corruption, unemployment, inflation, and public discontent.

As the nation ushers in this new phase of leadership, Otchere-Darko’s message reflects the collective desire for positive change and progress in Ghana’s political and economic landscape.

