Gabby Otchere-Darko Links Cedi Gains to Bawumia’s Gold Policy

Prominent lawyer and political strategist Gabby Otchere-Darko has attributed the recent strengthening of the Ghanaian cedi to Mahamudu Bawumia’s gold-for-forex initiative.

In a social media post, Otchere-Darko highlighted the policy’s impact, contrasting it with criticism he faced months earlier for flagging the cedi’s pre-election decline.

“Long may the trend of a stronger cedi continue,” he wrote on X (formerly Twitter). “The Bawumia Formula of Gold for Forex has become the gold standard, so to speak.” Otchere-Darko noted that Namibia and other African nations are adopting similar strategies, suggesting broader regional potential.

He argued sustained cedi stability could spur job creation and economic growth, urging bipartisan support for sound fiscal management. “Let us elevate beyond partisan politics, Ghana wins when policies succeed,” he stated.

The gold-for-forex program, launched in 2022, aims to stabilize Ghana’s currency by using gold reserves to bolster foreign exchange liquidity. While Otchere-Darko’s remarks reflect optimism, economists caution that external factors like global gold prices and fiscal discipline remain critical to long-term gains.

The cedi’s recovery marks a shift from its 30% depreciation against the dollar in 2023, offering respite amid Ghana’s debt restructuring efforts.