The Ghana Amateur Boxing Federation (GABF) on the International Boxing Day, on July 22, 2020 sent a goodwill and congratulatory message to all Olympic boxing medalists, representatives and champions.

Chief Coach of the Black Bombers, the national boxing team of Ghana, Dr. Ofori Asare sent a message from his Wisdom Boxing Gym to commend and congratulate all amateur boxers.

He specially mentioned Clement Ike Quartey who won silver medal for Ghana at the 1960 Olympic Games in Rome, Eddie Blay who won bronze in 1964 in Tokyo and Prince Amartey who also won bronze at the 1972 Olympic Games.

Dr. Asare hailed all the boxers at Wisdom Gym as well as boxers all over the country.

He congratulated Isaac Dogboe who won his comeback bout in the USA.

Dogboe aka ‘The Royal Storm’ represented Ghana at the 2012 Olympic Games in London.

The president of the GABF, Mr. George Lamptey also saluted all personalities and organisations that have contributed to Ghana Boxing and greeted all boxing champions from D. K. Poison, Prof. Zoom Zoom Azumah Nelson, Ike ‘Bazooka’ Quartey, the late Alfred ‘Cobra’ Kotey, ‘Mavelous’ Nana Yaw Konadu, Joshua ‘The Grandmaster’ Clottey, Joseph ‘Fresh King Kong’ Agbeko, Richard ‘Azonto’ Commey, Emmanuel ‘Game Boy’ Tagoe and Isaac ‘The Royal Storm’ Dogbe.

The president of the Ghana Boxing Authority (GBA), Lawyer Peter Zwennes and president of the Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC), Mr. Ben Nunoo Mensah also sent goodwill and motivation messages to the boxing fsraternity.

