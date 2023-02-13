Gabi Ace and Papa Roo bring authentic sound to the forefront with ‘Obaa Bi’

Introducing ‘Obaa Bi’, the latest release from the talented Ghanaian Afrobeat and Highlife sensation, Gabi Ace.

With its blend of intricate guitar work, pulsing percussion, soulful bass, keyboards, drums, and mesmerizing female backing vocals, ‘Obaa Bi’ is a celebration of authentic Ghanaian sound and an old-soul appreciation for the beauty of true love.

Fusing together a mix of Twi and Ga languages, Gabi Ace’s ‘Obaa Bi’ is a Highlife song that showcases a sonic tapestry of his musical influences and the embodiment of his musical expertise. Produced by renowned, Zoem Studios and featuring Papa Roo, ‘Obaa Bi’ is a testament to Gabi Ace’s dedication to his craft and his desire to share his passion with the world.

The song, which is about the artist’s realization of how sweet love truly is, finds Gabi Ace praising the girl he loves for embodying everything he ever wanted in a woman. The artist’s heartfelt lyrics, combined with the song’s feel-good, authentic sound, make for an irresistible listening experience that will have listeners swaying and singing along in no time.

Gabi Ace is a talented star in the world of Afrobeat and Highlife, with a childhood spent demonstrating his musical acumen and a reputation for composing and writing for a number of local artists. With ‘Obaa Bi’, Gabi Ace solidifies his place as one of the most exciting and talented artists to watch.

‘Obaa Bi’ is now available on all digital streaming platforms worldwide here: https://ffm.to/obaabi