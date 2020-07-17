Rose Christiane Ossouka Raponda was appointed to the post of Prime Minister on Thursday, according to a presidential decree read by the Secretary-General of the Presidency, Jean-Yves Teal.

Succeeding Julien Nkoghe Bekale, Rose Christiane Ossouka Raponda became the first woman in the country to hold the office of Prime Minister.

Previously, she was Minister of National Defense in the current government. A graduate in economics from the Gabonese Institute of Economy and Finance based in Libreville with a specialization in public finance, she was director general of economics and deputy director general of the Habitation Bank of Gabon in the early 2000s.

She entered government in 2012 as Minister of Budget, Public Accounts and the Public Service. The new prime minister will, among other missions, ensure economic recovery and social support during the COVID-19 pandemic.

