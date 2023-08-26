Gabon closes land, sea borders ahead of general elections

Gabon’s Interior Minister Lambert Noel Matha has announced the temporary closure of land and sea borders, but not its airspace, ahead of the country’s Aug. 26 general elections.

The land and sea borders are closed from Friday to Saturday, and bars will also be closed in these two days, according to a statement issued on Thursday.

This decision was taken to allow the presidential, legislative and local elections on Saturday to take place in serenity, the statement said.

On Saturday, some 847,000 voters are expected to cast their ballot in the presidential, legislative and local elections. The date of the publication of the results of these elections has not been announced.