Gabon forecasts economic growth of 3 percent in 2022

Gabon’s government has set its forecast for economic growth in 2022 at 3 percent due to rising prices of oil and some other commodities such as manganese, according to an official statement released on Saturday.

The economic growth forecast is written in the 2022 finance bill adopted Friday by Gabon’s council of ministers while the central African country is seeing a timid economic recovery thanks to the positive effects of vaccination against COVID-19.

In 2021, Gabon is expecting a 1.5-percent growth. Enditem