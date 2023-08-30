Let’s take a deeper look into this, we have with us Frederick Golooba-Mutebi, he is a Political Scientist. He is joining us live via Zoom from Kampala

1. If this coup succeeds, what is the immediate political and business implication for Gabon and the wider Central African subregion, whose politics are either dominated by one family or a veteran ruler?

2. Does this development in Gabon indicate that the military takeovers we have already witnsssed in West Africa and Sahel have now spread to the central Africa subregion?

3. Gabon is a close ally of France, which has a military garisson in that country. Does this coup have anything to do with these close relations? Could we see a surge in anti-French sentiment, as witnessed elsewhere?

FREDERICK GOLOOBA-MUTEBI

Political Scientist

GABON MILITARY TAKEOVER

Senior military officers claim to have siezed power

