Gabon pips Comoros in second Group C game

Gabon registered a lone goal victory over Comoros Island in the second Group C game in the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) on Monday evening.

Aaron Salem’s first-half goal for Gabon ensured they secured their three maximum points to join Morocco on top of Group C, as the North Africans also defeated Ghana by a similar margin.

It was a perfect through ball from the winger, Ameka Autchanga, set up forward, Aaron Salem Boupendza to sweep home Gabon’s opener.

Gabon prior to their clash against the Islanders, had their squad depleted by COVID-19 as Skipper Pierre Aubameyang and midfielder, Mario Lemina were tested positive for the virus.