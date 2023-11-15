Gabon sees an upsurge in seasonal flu infections, as well as comeback of COVID-19

Gabon is now facing an increase in season flu cases as the country has recently reported 25 COVID-19 cases, said the Gabonese Minister of Health and Social Affairs Adrien Mougougou Wednesday in a statement.

“Since the beginning of October 2023, we have observed an increase in the number of influenza illnesses,” said the minister, announcing the reactivation of the operational epidemic response unit and urging the population to be vigilant.

A total of 5,964 cases of seasonal flu were reported during the period from Oct. 6 to Nov. 9.

During the same period, 25 cases of COVID-19 were reported, including five patients hospitalized. All these cases are in the region of Libreville, the capital of Gabon, and its surroundings, said the official, citing data from an epidemiological bulletin.

Rapid diagnostic tests for COVID-19 have also been made available in all major health facilities across the country.