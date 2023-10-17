Gabon sets to open embassy in Rwanda

Gabon’s Transitional President Brice Oligui Nguema has instructed the country’s minister of foreign affairs to open an embassy in Kigali, the capital of Rwanda, according to a presidential press release published Tuesday.

Nguema asked the ministry to “examine as soon as possible the opening of an embassy in Kigali” while meeting with the Gabonese community during a visit to Rwanda, in response to the concerns of the Gabonese people living in Rwanda.

Nguema was sworn in as transitional president early September after the military announced the seizure of power in the country on Aug. 30. Nguema has pledged a new Constitution, a new electoral code, and a reliable penal code through a referendum. He has also committed to “returning power to civilians” and organizing “free” and “transparent” elections after the transition.