Gabon to hold presidential election in August 2025 to end transition

Gabon’s Committee for the Transition and Restoration of Institutions (CTRI), chaired by transitional President Brice Oligui Nguema, announced on Monday that presidential elections will be held in August 2025 to end the ongoing political transition.

The final timetable of the transition will be decided through a national dialogue in April 2024, said the CTRI spokesperson, Colonel Ulrich Manfoumbi Manfoumbi.

According to the CTRI, the transitional parliament will be transformed into a constituent assembly responsible for presenting the future constitution in October 2024, following a referendum on its adoption between November and December of the same year.

Presidential elections will be held in August 2025 to end the transition, after a new electoral code is finalized and adopted by parliament between January and March 2025, it added.

A transitional government was established in early September after the military announced the seizure of power in the country on Aug. 30.

Nguema has pledged a new constitution, a new electoral code, and a reliable penal code and also promised to return power to civilians and organize “free” and “transparent” elections.