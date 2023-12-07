Gabonese leader arrives in Cameroon for official visit

Gabon’s transitional President Brice Oligui Nguema arrived in Cameroon’s capital city of Yaounde on Wednesday for an official visit to explore cooperation between the two countries.

He was welcomed by Cameroon’s Prime Minister Joseph Dion Ngute at the Yaounde Nsimalen International Airport.

Nguema is scheduled to meet with his counterpart Paul Biya at the presidential palace to discuss potential areas of cooperation.

The official visit, which will last for 24 hours, “is also part of measures aimed at strengthening relations of good neighborliness and fraternity,” said a statement released by the Cameroon presidency.