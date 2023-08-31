Gabon’s Military Coup Condemned by OIC

The Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), H.E. Mr. Hissein Brahim Taha, is deeply concerned about the ongoing situation in the Republic of Gabon.

He strongly condemns any attempt to seize power by force and emphasizes that respect for democratic institutions and the rule of law is crucial for ensuring legitimate governance in Gabon.

H. E. Brahim Taha urges all parties involved to exercise self-restraint and work towards restoring the constitutional order in Gabon as soon as possible. He also calls on them to follow the legal procedures prescribed for elections.