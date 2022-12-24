Gabon’s ruling party holds congress

Gabonese President Ali Bongo Ondimba on Friday opened in Libreville the 12th ordinary congress of the Gabonese Democratic Party in the presence of thousands of executives and activists, many of whom came from the country’s nine provinces.

Ali Bongo Ondimba gave a positive assessment of his 13 years in power, saying he has transformed the country whose economy no longer depends solely on oil.

“For Gabon, I have even greater ambitions, very high ambitions, the highest ambitions,” he said.

The congress came less than a year from the next presidential election, for which the current head of state has not yet officially announced his candidacy.

Ali Bongo Ondimba, 63, came to power in 2009 following an early presidential election, organized after the death of his predecessor, Omar Bongo Ondimba. He was reelected in 2016.

The congress, which will last through Saturday, takes place in the Sino-Gabonese Friendship Stadium, built by China in 2012.